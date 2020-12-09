Warwick man charged over violent break-in

VIOLENT DISPUTE: Police are still hunting for outstanding offenders and the weapon used.

One Warwick man is in custody awaiting a court appearance and police are hunting more people over an alleged armed break-in at the weekend.

Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said a 29-year-old Warwick man was charged over the violent December 5 incident.

"Police will allege a number of persons attended an address in Warwick and a somewhat violent disturbance has taken place," he said.

The man was charged with four offences, including break and enter, going armed to cause fear, dangerous operation of a vehicle and unlicensed driving.

The last two charges relate to the alleged offenders leaving the scene, Snr-Sgt Reid said.

Police would not disclose the type of weapon they allege was used in the break-in, due to the ongoing investigation.

The 29-year-old is due to face Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.