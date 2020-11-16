Warwick man charged with damaging business

A 26-year-old Warwick man has been charged with wilful damage after allegedly vandalising a Palmerin St shopfront.

Police will allege the man kicked in the shop window about 5.45am on Friday, Warwick police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said.

"There's absolutely no reason for doing these sorts of things," he said.

CCTV footage and information from the public was used to track down the accused.

He is scheduled to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on December 9.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard