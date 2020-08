CAUGHT OUT: The 45-year-old Warwick man allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit. Picture: Emma Murray

A WARWICK man has been charged after he was allegedly caught behind the wheel at more than double the legal alcohol limit.

At about 8pm last night, police officers intercepted the 45-year-old’s vehicle on Park Rd.

The man was breathalysed at the scene, and allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.116.

The 45-year-old will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.