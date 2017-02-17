Southern Downs man faces rape, molestation charges

A MAN will face Warwick District Court on rape and child molestation charges dating from the1980s.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, had his matters mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man's defence barrister Viktor Supranowicz appeared via telephone, telling the court he was still obtaining evidence and interviews from police.

"Because this is a historic matter from the 80s, it's proving difficult," he said.

Complaints were made by the alleged victims at the time of the offending, and Mr Supranowicz was seeking those statements, now over 30 years old.

He is charged with two counts of rape, three counts of indecent treatment of a girl under 16, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 by a lineal descendent/guardian/carer and one count of indecent treatment of a girl under 14.

The Southern Downs man's case will be in court again on March 13 for committal mention.

The man's bail was enlarged.