A WARWICK man has been charged for the possession of dangerous drugs after being intercepted by local police.

The 22-year-old was pulled over by police during routine patrols while driving on Wallace St at about 1 this morning.

Police will allege they found the man to be in possession of a dangerous drug.

He will face a total of five charges, including four charges relating to the possession of drugs and one supply charge, when he fronts Warwick Magistrates Court on June 7.