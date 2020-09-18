Warwick man fronts court over violent love triangle

SHATTERED: The Warwick man shattered a window and broke a front door during the violent argument. Photo: Warren Lynam

SHATTERED: The Warwick man shattered a window and broke a front door during the violent argument. Photo: Warren Lynam

A TENSE love triangle has exploded in a violent confrontation between two Warwick men, leaving behind hundreds of dollars of damage.

Ioane Johnson Coolwell was accompanied by two friends when he went to the other man’s Warwick home to confront him about trying to “hook up” with his partner.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the unnamed man had been frequently texting and calling Coolwell’s partner for weeks prior.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said tempers flared during the argument, with the other man pulling a knife on Coolwell and his friends before running into the house and locking the door.

Sgt Wiggan told the court this further angered the 22-year-old, and he shattered one of the front windows of the house and barged the security screen door until it buckled.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client was remorseful for his actions, which were the result of several weeks of built-up tension and frustration.

Mr Sloane added Coolwell was willing to pay for all damages.

Magistrate Julian Noud condemned the young man’s “unacceptable” conduct, but acknowledged his willingness to make amends.

Coolwell pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay a further $770 in restitution.

