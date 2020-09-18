Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SHATTERED: The Warwick man shattered a window and broke a front door during the violent argument. Photo: Warren Lynam
SHATTERED: The Warwick man shattered a window and broke a front door during the violent argument. Photo: Warren Lynam
Crime

Warwick man fronts court over violent love triangle

Jessica Paul
18th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TENSE love triangle has exploded in a violent confrontation between two Warwick men, leaving behind hundreds of dollars of damage.

Ioane Johnson Coolwell was accompanied by two friends when he went to the other man’s Warwick home to confront him about trying to “hook up” with his partner.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the unnamed man had been frequently texting and calling Coolwell’s partner for weeks prior.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said tempers flared during the argument, with the other man pulling a knife on Coolwell and his friends before running into the house and locking the door.

Sgt Wiggan told the court this further angered the 22-year-old, and he shattered one of the front windows of the house and barged the security screen door until it buckled.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client was remorseful for his actions, which were the result of several weeks of built-up tension and frustration.

Mr Sloane added Coolwell was willing to pay for all damages.

Magistrate Julian Noud condemned the young man’s “unacceptable” conduct, but acknowledged his willingness to make amends.

Coolwell pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay a further $770 in restitution.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

COVID DRUG STASH: Lockdown boredom goes wrong

Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba MP makes major career announcement

        Premium Content Toowoomba MP makes major career announcement

        Politics FEDERAL Member for Groom John McVeigh has this morning made a major career announcement. READ ALL THE DETAILS HERE

        UPDATE: P-plater discharged after horror Wood St crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: P-plater discharged after horror Wood St crash

        News The wife of deceased crash victim Greg Newey remains in hospital with serious...

        • 18th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...