Warwick man gets probation for a bottle of Bundy

A WARWICK man left a mother and her daughter terrified after drunkenly swearing and yelling at their front door.

Raymond Leslie Nean said he thought he was at his cousin's Toowoomba home, when he started causing a ruckus in the front yard.

Police were called by the mother, who said she had no idea who the 21-year-old trespasser was, and police arrested him.

Nean fronted Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday charged with trespass and stealing, after he nicked a bottle of Bundaberg Rum from the Warwick Hotel drive-thru.

The court heard ten months after being arrested for the trespass, Nean drunkenly walked into the Palmerin St Cellarbrations and placed a bottle of Bundaberg Rum under his jumper and walked out.

The 21-year-old's lawyer Kevin Rose said his client had a problem with alcohol and money.

"He had no money at all for eight months, and it was in that context he took the bottle of rum,” Mr Rose said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said there was "no doubt” Nean terrified the mother and daughter during the trespass, and stole to fuel his problem with alcohol.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation.