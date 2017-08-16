29°
Warwick man hurls abuse at hospital staff, police

Elyse Wurm | 16th Aug 2017 5:48 PM
FINED: A Warwick man was fined for verbally abusing and attempting to fight hospital staff.
A WARWICK man told a magistrate he has no recollection of an evening where he became violent with staff at Warwick Hospital.

Brandon Thomas Vaughan fronted Warwick Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa was able to fill in the blanks for the court through a police report.

Sgt de Lissa said police were called to the scene on July 23 because Vaughan had attempted to punch paramedics and wanted to fight hospital staff.

The 23-year-old appeared to be drunk and was abusive to police and attempted to pick a fight with them.

Continually attempting to remove hospital equipment, Vaughan then pulled a cannula from his arm before attempting to leave the hospital.

Sgt de Lissa said when police attempted to question Vaughan's partner, he told her not to tell the officers anything.

Magistrate Andrew Cridland labelled the Sunday night display "absolutely disgusting behaviour".

"You were receiving treatment for your own benefit, not anyone else," Mr Cridland said.

He said alcohol use was something Vaughan needed to address, if these actions were the end result.

Vaughan was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

Topics:  public nuisance warwick crime warwick hospital warwick magistrates court

