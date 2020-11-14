Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

DRUGGED UP: This Warwick man was caught twice with drugs and drug utensils. Photo: file

DRUGGED UP: This Warwick man was caught twice with drugs and drug utensils. Photo: file

A WARWICK man who was busted on multiple occasions carrying drugs, meth pipes, and unauthorised ammunition has fronted court for his string of crimes.

Clinton Lawrence Johnson first attracted police attention when he was intercepted while riding his pushbike through the Warwick CBD on March 11.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard a police search uncovered a used meth pipe, a clip seal bag with less than one gram of methamphetamines, and a blister pack of anabolic steroid tablets in the 34-year-old’s bumbag and wallet.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Johnson ran into trouble again only months later, when a police raid at a Steele St residence uncovered a burnt glass pipe on the front seat of his car, which he admitted had been used to smoke meth.

Sgt Wiggan added the search also revealed several unauthorised 12-gauge rifle cartridges hidden in a tackle box in the tray of his ute, which the 34-year-old claimed were an “oversight” following a recent hunting trip.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client fell into frequent drug use and crime as coping mechanisms after a “significantly traumatic” childhood.

Ms Acreman said the 34-year-old was determined to change his ways permanently before the birth of his twins next year, and would continue engaging with mental health and medical services.

Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia, and one count of possessing unauthorised explosives.

He was placed on six months’ probation, with regular drug testing and mental health evaluations made conditions of his release.

