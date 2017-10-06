29°
Warwick man jailed for domestic violence

GUILTY: Warwick man jailed for domestic violence.
by Elyse Wurm

A 34-YEAR-OLD man will spend the next two months in jail after pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

The Warwick resident appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court this morning, sitting in the dock at the back of the courtroom while Magistrate Bevan Manthey delivered the sentence.

Mr Manthey noted the man was on parole when the offence occurred on October 2 and had a significant history.

The man reportedly pleaded guilty early and this was also taken into account.

Mr Manthey sentenced the man to six months jail, which would be suspended for two years after he had spent two months behind bars.

The 34-year-old was immediately taken into custody by police in the courtroom.

Topics:  contravene domestic violence order domestic violence jail warwick crime warwick magistrates court

