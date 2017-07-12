Warwick man: Living in enemy territory

PICK A SIDE: Josh Clare and partner Kelsey Burt have divided loyalties when it comes to State of Origin, and now kids Elye and Marlee are taking side as well.

WHEN it comes to rivalries, it doesn't get much more clear-cut than Queensland vs New South Wales.

So when you have opposing sides living under the same roof, things can get pretty interesting around this time of year.

Luckily for Kelsey Burt she is a Queensland supporter, unlike her long-suffering Blues supporter partner of six years, Josh Clare.

Mr Clare said he is reminded of it constantly.

"I was born in NSW,” he said.

"My whole family are dyed-in-the-wool Blues supporters and always have been.

"Even though we moved to Queensland when I was 13, that didn't change.”

Mr Clare said the opposing allegiances would have surfaced early in his relationship with Kelsey.

"We're both NRL fans so it would have come up well before Origin time,” he said.

"That's when our rivalry started.

"Her family lays into me a fair bit too.

"Origin get-togethers can be pretty lonely for me.

"If she didn't make up for it in other ways her Queensland shortcoming might have been a deal-breaker.”

Mr Clare said it had been a long six years with his partner.

"I've had one series victory in that whole time,” he said.

"I've been copping it at home since day one.

"And it gets even worse when Origin rolls around.

"Hopefully the Blues get up on Wednesday so I get my own back for a change.”

As for Ms Burt, it's simple.

"The last few years with Josh have been pretty kind to me as a Queensland supporter,” she said.

"And I make sure I remind him of it whenever I get the opportunity.

"On the night it can get loud in front of the TV.

"And I've been known to add Josh's jersey to the rag pile for him to find.”

Ms Burt said State of Origin had always been an event to celebrate within her family.

"We'll probably get some friends and family around here for the decider and Josh will have to sit in a corner or something,” she said.

"But he and Elye always have their own little game before kick-off, which is pretty cute.

"Hopefully Queensland win the series again and I can look forward to another year of ribbing him about supporting the wrong team.”