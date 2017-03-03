Warwick man makes a runner from police

A MAN who was allegedly chased by police on a CBD street will stay behind bars until April.

Beau James Fogarty was in a Grafton St home raided by police Wednesday, and took off down the street after he spotted.

At the time he was wanted on two warrants.

Multiple police crews and plain clothed detectives pursued the 23-year-old, who was eventually arrested.

He faces nine charges stemming from the raid, including one obstruction of a police officer charge for running from police, and five drug charges.

When his matter was mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court today, no application for bail was made.

He is due in court April 10 for an 11am sentence.