Warwick man narrowly avoids jail after botched break-in

BREAK-IN: The Warwick man claimed he was only trying to resolve a family argument. Picture: iStock

BREAK-IN: The Warwick man claimed he was only trying to resolve a family argument. Picture: iStock

A WARWICK man has claimed he only broke into another man’s home to resolve a family argument.

James Michael Edward Lawson broke into his partner’s uncle’s Kearneys Spring home on June 9 last year, believing the other man had stolen items belonging to Lawson’s partner.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 37-year-old searched the property, though eventually left empty-handed.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the father-of-two was under a suspended jail sentence at the time, which with his extensive criminal history meant a jail stint was a possibility.

According to defence lawyer Clare Hine, Lawson initially went to the other man’s home to resolve the family argument, but upon finding no one home decided to take matters into his own hands.

Ms Hine added the father was the sole carer of his children, aged 10 and four, and wanted to break his pattern of criminality for their sake.

The break-in was denounced as “incredibly serious” offending by acting magistrate Rob Turra, though he also acknowledged Lawson’s restraint in not damaging or stealing anything.

Lawson pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter.

He was sentenced to nine months’ jail and released on immediate parole.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Community outraged by vandalism of natural treasure

Two Warwick traffic crashes in 24 hours

Warwick grandmother praises her roadside hero