Warwick man runs through crime scene of alleged murder

ON SCENE: Warwick police officers wait outside the alleged scene of a Hope St homicide. Photo: Tessa Flemming

A WARWICK man who ran through the crime scene of last month’s Hope St alleged murder has landed himself in court.

Christopher Arthur Watts was at the address at about 6pm on September 16, where he and several family members were under strict instructions to stay away from the crime scene.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 32-year-old told his dog to be quiet, which his cousin mistook for an insult aimed at him, leading to a heated argument between the pair.

According to police prosecutor Ken Wiggan, the two men were shouting for several minutes before Watts tried to flee, running directly through the crime scene.

Sgt Wiggan told the court the man ignored police officers’ orders to stop, leading them on a short foot chase before being intercepted and taken into custody.

Watts was slapped with two $400 fines at the time of the offending, which were dropped in favour of formal charges after he was forced from the scene.

Defence lawyer Philip Crook told the court the miscommunication and argument between the 32-year-old and his family member triggered his “anger management issues”.

Mr Crook contended the man’s limited criminal history should also be taken into account.

Watts’ actions were denounced by Magistrate Julian Noud, who said the behaviour could have put the crime scene evidence and broader investigation at risk.

Watts pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing a police officer and committing a public nuisance.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

