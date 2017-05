A WARWICK man had to be airlifted yesterday after a serious workplace injury.

The man in his 50s was working in a ditch at Millmerran when a large clump of black soil rolled onto him.

He suffered a crush injury to his pelvis and was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to Millmerran Hospital.

He was then transported by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.