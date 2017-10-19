Warwick man 'smashes door' at Liquor Legends

CHARGED: A man allegedly threw a rock at the glass doors at Liquor Legends last night.

CHARGED: A man allegedly threw a rock at the glass doors at Liquor Legends last night. Kevin Farmer

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by Warwick police last night after allegedly throwing a rock through the glass entrance door at Liquor Legends.

Acting sergeant Fraser McLauchlan said the Wood St business was closed at the time of the alleged offence.

Sct McLauchlan said the rock smashed the door "beyond repair” but no entry was gained to the store.

Police attended the business about 7.30pm and spoke to witnesses.

Using their descriptions and CCTV footage, Sgt McLauchlan said police located the alleged offender.

The Warwick man was taken to Warwick watch house and charged with wilful damage.

He was later released by police.

The man is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 8.