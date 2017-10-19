25°
News

Warwick man 'smashes door' at Liquor Legends

CHARGED: A man allegedly threw a rock at the glass doors at Liquor Legends last night.
CHARGED: A man allegedly threw a rock at the glass doors at Liquor Legends last night. Kevin Farmer
by Elyse Wurm

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by Warwick police last night after allegedly throwing a rock through the glass entrance door at Liquor Legends.

Acting sergeant Fraser McLauchlan said the Wood St business was closed at the time of the alleged offence.

Sct McLauchlan said the rock smashed the door "beyond repair” but no entry was gained to the store.

Police attended the business about 7.30pm and spoke to witnesses.

Using their descriptions and CCTV footage, Sgt McLauchlan said police located the alleged offender.

The Warwick man was taken to Warwick watch house and charged with wilful damage.

He was later released by police.

The man is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 8.

Topics:  liquor legends warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage

Warwick Daily News
Innocence lost forever: Stepfather abused 3 sisters

Innocence lost forever: Stepfather abused 3 sisters

"MY MIND ruined, my body violated and my innocence forever lost.” Those are the poignant and pained words of a 16-year-old girl.

FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Thursday

BOOTED: Former Sunshine Coast man James was sent packing on The Bachelorette last night.

A VIP is coming to Warwick and Dutton's law changes scrapped

Water project in the pipeline for Granite Belt

The Southern Downs Regional Council will spend $3.93 million to replace the pipeline between Storm King Dam and the Mt Marlay water treatment plant.

SDRC secure funding for million dollar project

Councils seek more control over Airbnb

Airbnb apartment at Shingley Beach.

Councillors felt strongly about this issue - voting 166 to 23.

Local Partners