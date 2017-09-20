Need a VIP chauffeur? Don's the man for the Games

HOT WHEELS: Warwick car enthusiast Don Hughes has been selected as a volunteer driver for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

HOT WHEELS: Warwick car enthusiast Don Hughes has been selected as a volunteer driver for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Elyse Wurm

DON Hughes has been revving around racetracks since 1992 but he'll have to slow down the pace when he gets behind the wheel as a volunteer driver at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Warwick resident was selected as one of 2000 drivers for the 2018 Games.

About 15,000 volunteers will be lending a hand for the event, selected from a pool of 35,000 hopefuls.

Mr Hughes said he completed a 2-hour-long interview, which included a video presentation, guest speakers and one-on-one talk, before being selected.

The long-time lover of driving is looking forward to transporting dignitaries and VIP family members around the event precinct and its surrounding areas on the Gold Coast.

"I'm going to meet a huge amount of overseas people, which I thoroughly enjoy, and I will be able to help them by taking them around the arenas," he said.

"I might take Prince Harry."

Mr Hughes regularly takes his Ford GT40 for a spin at Morgan Park, but is unsure about the type of car he will drive in his new role.

Appreciating the integral role volunteers play in motor sport, Mr Hughes felt compelled to do his bit for the community.

"When I came here I said to myself, 'It's time to give back'," he said.

"I now have to gain some skills about the Coast so I can inform these visitors."