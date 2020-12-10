Warwick man ‘too drunk’ for breath test

A WARWICK man will soon face court after an overnight run-in with police saw him rack up a number of charges, including high-range drink driving and stealing.

Police claim the 36-year-old was “very intoxicated” when he was intercepted by police while driving on Albion St at about 12.30am this morning.

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said the man was “too intoxicated” to undergo a breath test at the scene, with police now awaiting blood test results.

Police will allege they also found unauthorised prescription medication, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia in a search of the car.

Acting Snr-Sgt Reid said police were at this stage unable to confirm the nature of what was stolen or the drug utensil.

The 36-year-old was charged with high-range drink driving, stealing, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on January 4.

