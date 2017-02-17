Warwick man was holding pot 'for a mate'

The Warwick man was fined $300, and no conviction was recorded.

A WARWICK man told a magistrate he had a clip sealed bag of marijuana because he was holding it for a friend.

During patrols in Warwick, police noticed Dennis Wayne Colley jump off his pushbike and go into a Gore St yard.

Police then found a clip sealed back of marijuana outside the house, and asked Colley if it was his.

The 42-year-old told police he was "holding it for a friend".

Magistrate Robert Walker acknowledged Colley was working and had a limited criminal history.

