Warwick may score a third of December rainfall this week

STAY DRY: Wet weather on the Southern Downs could stay around all week. // CREDIT: iStock.

WARWICK could possibly could receive up to a third of its average December rainfall this week with wet weather predicted to stick around until Friday.

While the Rose City will miss out on the whopper totals predicted over Main Range and coastal areas, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said we could expect to see a consistent 5-10mm range stick around for a few days.

“It’s looking pretty similar across the eastern Downs and further inland and similar for Stanthorpe too,” she said.

“But 5 to 10mm is better than nothing.”

Ms Hoff also said that range could increase to 15—25mm on Tuesday.

Environdata has recorded 0mm since 9am today with BOM recording a total of 10.8mm yesterday.

The weather had been enough to cancel Stanthorpe’s Carols in the park last night with Warwick residents still awaiting an update for their Sunday Carols.

Warwick’s December rainfall average sits at 102.2mm and Ms Hoff the wet weather could boost lacklustre downpour so far.

“It’s not looking likely to achieve all that average in one short burst but it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” she said.

“You could be looking at a fourth, a third of that total.”

According to the forecaster, it was the first time a weather system had been “strong enough” to unlock 2020 La Niña potential across Queensland.

“We’ve gone without any rain in the last week to a rain event over the coast which could see 100mm in a day,” she said.

The rain also comes with a welcome reprieve from the heat brought on by south-easterly winds.

“They’re bringing up colder air from the southern states and that will see a cooler daily maximum,” Ms Hoff said.

“Temperatures look to be hovering in the lows 20s, quite below average, heading to the mid 20s on Monday and high 20s on Tuesday as we steadily warm up and recover from this cold burst.”