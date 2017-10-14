Warwick, meet your 2017 Rodeo Queen

Meg Stewart has been crowned the 2017 Warwick Rodeo Queen. Contributed

THE 2017 Rodeo Queen winner has been announced. Meg Stewart will represent Australia's Most Famous Rodeo as Miss Warwick Rodeo. Miss Stewart also took out horsemanship in the contest. After working on a cattle property and competing in barrel racing internationally, she said she was excited to show the judges what she's got in the Queen Quest. She has previously won horsemanship in the Rodeo Princess contests in 2009 and 2010 but is a first time entrant in the Queen contest. Third time entrant Tori Rafton has been named runner up and won the total fundraiser with $7165 raised. She was also won runner up to Erica Geppert in 2014 and competed in the Miss Rodeo Australia contest last year. Nikki Burraston has been crowned the 2017 Rodeo Princess, also taking out horsemanship, and Georgina Cubis has been named runner up. Savannah Halley took out the top fundraiser and personality in the Rodeo Princess entrants. Hugh O'Dea has taken out Mr Tiny Tot and Josie Gillespie won Miss Tiny Tot. Ashleigh Stricklen was named 2017 Junior Cowgirl, with Aleta Bellingham coming in runner up with the best horsemanship. Best appearance in the Junior Cowgirl and fundraiser went to Alyssa Tatti and best personality went to Charlotte Yville. Miss Stewart will ride with Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke, Miss Rodeo America Lisa Lageschaar and Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin at the Warwick Rodeo and have an opportunity to travel overseas with these international rodeo queens. The Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft kicks off on October 23 and runs until October 29. This year, the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's 52nd National Finals will be hosted in Warwick during rodeo week. The Daily News will have more photos from the Rodeo Ball tomorrow.