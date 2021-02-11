Warwick men involved in Fraser Island fires front court

IN COURT: Two of the four Warwick men involved in starting the horror Fraser Island bushfires fronted court today. Picture: file

IN COURT: Two of the four Warwick men involved in starting the horror Fraser Island bushfires fronted court today. Picture: file

Click here to find out how to activate your free Courier Mail subscription.

Two Warwick men involved in the lighting of a campfire that turned into a wildfire that scorched half of Fraser Island have pleaded guilty to unlawful lighting of a fire.

Travis Robert Lowe and Lachlan James Brown both had their matters mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Brown pleaded guilty through a legal representative.

The matter was adjourned to February 15.

Lowe submitted a letter to the court pleading guilty and saying he was extremely sorry for his involvement and sincerely believed the fire had been extinguished.

In the letter, Lowe said he loved camping and never meant to harm or risk the environment.

He said it was a terrible mistake and he had a greater respect for rules as a result of the incident.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge dealt with the matter in Lowe's absence, fining him $667 with no conviction recorded.

Two others had already been dealt with over the campfire, which caused bushfires that raged on the island for seven weeks and came close to homes and properties.

Last month Liam Gregory Cheshire, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful lighting of a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

The court heard Cheshire made frank admissions about lighting the fire. In a letter to the court, Cheshire said he was embarrassed and remorseful for his actions. He stated he sincerely believed he had extinguished the fire. Cheshire was fined $1334 and no conviction was recorded.

Dominic Glynn Mcgahan, another member of the group, also pleaded guilty to lighting a fire and was fined $667 with no conviction recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Grove Juice faces huge blow over tough new health laws

$5M+ PROJECT: Huge St Mary's upgrades under way

NAMED: Warwick thieves, dangerous drivers front court