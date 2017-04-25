Warwick MMA gym expands to Stanthorpe

AFTER more than a year in the Rose City, Grow Strong MMA is fighting fit and extending to Stanthorpe.

Business owner Ben Pepper said he held his first classes at the Stanthorpe State School sports stadium last week.

"I had a bunch of people contact me about what classes I held but they were all from Stanthorpe,” Mr Pepper said.

"With that interest there I decided to start up a couple of classes down there of a Tuesday.

"We had about 12 people total between the two classes - a kids' class at 4pm and an adults' class at 5pm.

"In both I'm teaching Brazilian jiu jitzu but with the kids I'm focusing a bit more on defence whereas with the adults classes will be a bit more competition based.”

Mr Pepper said he would welcome up to about 15 people to each session.

The trainer also teaches kickboxing, grappling and MMA through the week in Warwick.

"You don't need to have any past experience,” Mr Pepper said.

"Don't think you need to be super fit - don't let that stand in the way of giving it a go if you want to try it.”

The Myall Av MMA gym recently hosted a fundraiser for Mr Pepper's former training ground in Lismore, raising about $500 to help with their flood recovery.

For more information on class times, find Grow Strong MMA Warwick and Stanthorpe on Facebook.