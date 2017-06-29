Warwick mum blasted online for leaving kids alone in car

WARWICK social media circles lit up last night after an angry resident posted on Facebook about finding three young children left alone in a car in a Rose City Shoppingworld carpark.

The poster called the person who left the children unattended "irresponsible" and wrote that they called police, waiting at the vehicle for over five minutes without any sign of any parent or guardian of the children.

According to the person who posted the complaint, the mother of the children eventually showed up but sped away before anyone could talk to her.

Comments across several local Facebook pages were varied in their response, some agreeing with the angry poster and others criticising the action the person took.

What do you think? Tell us by voting in our poll below.

Reader poll Is it ever okay to leave your children unattended in the car? Yes

No

It depends how long you're going to be View Results Vote

One reader wrote:

"Instead of posting it over Facebook why didn't u wait around till she or he come back to the car and said something to them ??????????

And why didn't u wait around till then to make sure kids were ok if u r so concerned."

Another said:

"You never ever leave children unattended.

Its illegal under the age off 11 to even leave them home alone.

She left them in the car for no reason probably other than she was too lazy to take them inside.

If she couldnt handle taking three kids to the shops she probably shouldn't have three kids than."

Another reader had this to say:

Why is it, that if a dogs left in a car, everyone puts in a turn. If kids r left in a car, no one gives a s##t.

I'd love to leave my two in the car, while I duck in quickly, but in all honesty, they'd probably eather try to start the car, get out of the car, or knock it into to neutral or something.

I totally understand y she did it. Kids r a pain sometimes to take into the shops. But at the end of the day, it's illegal. If she didn't see the kids in there, someone else would have."

And this from another:

"There is no excuse what so ever for leaving children unattended in a vehicle"

Then this:

"Wow, how great it must be to be so perfect.

As mothers we have all made poor choices at one time or another. I am glad nobody took it upon themselves to crucify me in public"

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll above.