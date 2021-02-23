Menu
IN COURT: The Warwick mum pleaded guilty to stealing an elderly customer’s cash withdrawal. Picture: djedzura
Crime

Warwick mother targets elderly woman in sly cash theft

Jessica Paul
23rd Feb 2021 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
A Warwick mother has paid the price in court for her “spur of the moment” decision to steal a hefty cash withdrawal from an elderly woman.

Colleen Maree Crummy and her victim were both customers at Big W Warwick in Rose City Shoppingworld on January 18.

The elderly woman accidentally left behind the $100 cash she withdrew at a self-service checkout, which the 35-year-old mum then pocketed as she used the same register.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the victim returned to Big W later that day and was reimbursed by the storen.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said a Big W employee reported the theft to police, who identified Crummy using CCTV footage.

Sgt Wiggan said police visited Crummy’s home on February 5, where she initially claimed she handed in the $100 to centre management.

The court heard Rose City Shoppingworld had no record of any such encounter.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine contended the mother-of-three’s otherwise clean criminal record made it clear the theft was a “spur of the moment decision” and “complete lack of judgment”.

Crummy pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

She was placed on a four-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay $100 restitution to Big W.

No conviction was recorded.

