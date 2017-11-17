Warwick motorists under strain from taxes

NOT FAIR: Dick Flint is one of many Warwick motorists unhappy about road costs.

NOT FAIR: Dick Flint is one of many Warwick motorists unhappy about road costs. Sean Teuma

QUEENSLANDERS aren't used to other states being on top.

They win the State of Origin every year and have weather that makes the inferior states jealous.

One area we are lagging behind is on the road, with the RACQ revealing that Queensland pays more than any other state to own and operate a motor vehicle.

Dick Flint is a local who believes we pay too much, and said we aren't getting a fair go.

"Things add up all the time, and you don't always have that surplus money,” Mr Flint said.

"For pensioners who don't use their car that often, the proportion of what we pay to what we use it would be high.

"I don't drive my car that often, usually only once a week, but I still need it to get around.”

The concerns of residents such as Mr Flint are echoed in the findings by the RACQ, with spokesman Paul Turner believing motorists on Queensland roads are being charged too much.

"The cost of transport in Queensland can exceed $200 a week when taking public transport, insurance and fuel into account,” Mr Turner said.

"That makes it the third highest cost for people outside of their household and food.”

Another area Mr Turner said road users were being slugged was through stamp duty.

"A total of $170m is collected in stamp duty through new car purchases each year,” he said,

"Unlike some other motoring taxes there's no logical basis to support the application of stamp duty on vehicles.

"This cost dissuades road users from trading up to new cars.

"Newer model vehicles have improved safety and star ratings, as well as being cleaner and more efficient for the environment.”

Registration costs were frozen back in 2011, and Mr Turner said another freeze would prove beneficial.

"In the three years following the 2011 registration freeze, motorists saved on average $32.95 per year,” he said.

"However, in the three years following the freeze, rego has jumped by more than double the rate of CPI.”