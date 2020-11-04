Menu
ALLEGED SHOOTING: A 35-year-old man was hospitalised with a gunshot wound following the alleged incident. Picture: file
News

Warwick mum arrested over Leslie Dam shooting

Jessica Paul
4th Nov 2020 2:56 PM
A WARWICK mother has been arrested and charged over the alleged shooting at Leslie Dam on Friday night, which saw a 35-year-old man taken to hospital with a leg wound.

Police allege Monique Sarah Deighton, 37, was with 25-year-old Warwick man Scott Richard Allen at the Saddledam Rd address where a conversation “developed into a physical altercation” with his alleged victim.

Detectives allege Mr Allen returned to his car and grabbed a firearm, with which he shot the 35-year-old in the leg.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 6.40pm, and the wounded man was transported to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

Ms Deighton appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning on one charge each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing shortened firearms.

The 37-year-old mother also faces two unrelated drug charges.

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said Ms Deighton, who is alleged to be the partner of 25-year-old Mr Allen, was taken into police custody yesterday.

“Obviously, investigations continued after Friday night, and that’s resulted in her being arrested and charged,” Sergeant Reid said.

However, investigating officers were unable to confirm the alleged victim’s relationship to the accused pair or the reason for their altercation.

No one else has been charged in relation to the incident at this stage.

The matter is scheduled to be next heard in Warwick Magistrates Court on December 7.

The 37-year-old will remain remanded in custody until her next court appearance.

Mr Allen appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Saturday, where his matter was adjourned until December 14.

He will also be remanded in custody until his next court date.

