Warwick mum busted in Maccas drive-thru on meth

A Warwick mum of two has pleaded guilty to driving with meth in her system twice in as many weeks.

McDonald's staff called police over concerns customer Anita Therese McErlean was on drugs when she was in the drive-thru on January 16.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said officers promptly arrived and spoke to the 41-year-old, where it was determined she had methamphetamines in her system.

Just two weeks later the mother of two was stopped while driving on Gore St and again tested positive to methamphetamines.

In a separate incident in October, Sergeant Wiggan said McErlean and a friend attended the St Vincent de Paul charity bin to make an after-hours donation but then stole bags of donations left by others at the facility.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client had been going through a difficult time and had recently been introduced to meth, which led to the "out-of-character" offending.

Ms Acreman said McErlean had previously held employment in the banking industry for a long time and had no criminal history.

Magistrate Julian Noud said the mother of two's actions appeared to be a "cry for help" and urged her to seek treatment through her GP.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one each of stealing and contravening a police direction.

She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months.

No conviction was recorded.

Two backpackers have pleaded guilty to stealing cologne from Warwick Priceline.

A discarded pair of old shoes in a Big W aisle were the undoing for a Warwick thief who thought he'd made off with a shiny new pair of sneakers.

Ladislav Solar took a new pair of runners from the Warwick store shelves and left without paying on February 24.

When staff found the old shoes down a nearby aisle, they reviewed CCTV footage that showed Solar committing the theft.

The 65-year-old was located wearing the stolen shoes in Rose City Shoppingworld two weeks later, where he told officers he simply forgot to pay.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Solar did not attempt to pay for the shoes at the time police spoke to him, or at any time since.

Ms Acreman told the court her client did not have any medical conditions but was getting more forgetful as his age advanced. The court was told he had a limited criminal history but had a stealing charge back in 2011.

Solar pleaded guilty to stealing and was fined $150 and ordered to pay $15 restitution to Big W. No conviction was recorded.

Two French backpackers said the low income they make while working in Australia was behind their decision to help themselves to bottles of cologne.

Yann Berthet and Louis Jean Robert Grislain each stashed a bottle of cologne in their pants before leaving Warwick Priceline Pharmacy on February 28.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the men, when cofronted over their actions, said someone told them it was fine to steal from big stores because the owners have lots of money.

Grislain, 28, and Berthet, 22, pleaded guilty to one count each of unlawful dealing with shop goods.

They were each placed on a $150 good behaviour bond for three months.

Grislain was also ordered to pay $49.95 restitution to Priceline, and Berthet was ordered to pay $119 restitution.

A drunk decision to steal an esky from a servo has landed a Warwick man in hot water.

Kyle Harrison said he had been out drinking with friends before he took off with a promotional esky.

Ms Acreman said the 18-year-old has learnt his lesson and the item had been returned to its owner.

Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was placed on a $250 good behaviour bond for three months.