Warwick mum defrauds online seller out of hundreds

A Warwick mother of five used a bogus receipt to trick a fellow mum into sending her hundreds of dollars of reuseable nappies.

Taylah Sherrie Lecomber sent a screenshot of a scheduled payment to the other woman in June last year, fraudulently claimed it had been processed. No payment was ever made.

The other woman sent the eight eco cloth nappies, worth $255, to Lecomber under the false belief the money had been sent to her account.

Lecomber also stole dozens of kids clothing items from Target in a stealing spree in November, stashing the clothes in her pram and leaving without paying.

The Warwick Magistrates Court was told Lecomber returned days later and had more items in her pram when she was approached by staff who recognised her from footage of the earlier incident.

They confronted Lecomber and she claimed she had simply forgotten to pay and had returned to do so at that time.

Magistrate Julian Noud slammed her excuse.

“You told the authorities you simply forgot to pay and I find that explaination quite simply unbelievable,” he said.

“Miss Lecomber it is deplorable behaviour to steal from others in the community and over the internet.”

Mr Noud added it was concerning she was in court just last year for similar offending, for which she was fined.

Lecomber this week pleaded guilty to one count each of fraud and stealing.

She was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

The court heard both the nappies and 26 Target clothing pieces had been returned to the respective owners.