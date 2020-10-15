Warwick mum fined $6k after police car chase

CAR CHASE: The 41-year-old said she didn’t notice the police vehicle pursuing her. Photo: supplied

A WARWICK mum has claimed she was “emotionally distraught” at the time she led police on a late-night pursuit across town.

Sandra Lee Howard first attracted police attention when she was spotted seemingly speeding along Albion St at about 11pm on December 28, 2019.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the officers pursued the 41-year-old down several major roads but she never stopped.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said police eventually ended the chase without intercepting the woman, though she went to the Warwick station the next day to take part in an interview.

Sergeant Wiggan said Howard told police she was in an angry mood that night after receiving some bad news, which was why she failed to notice the lights or sirens and pull over.

The 41-year-old was also caught driving around Warwick with methamphetamines in her system on two separate occasions in November 2019 and April this year.

Defence counsel told the court the mother of three had used drug recreationally since she was a teenager, and had only avoided serving jail time for drug-dealing convictions earlier this year.

He added Howard had stayed clean since her April drug driving offence, and was determined to continue her rehabilitation for the sake of her children.

Magistrate Julian Noud told the 41-year-old her co-operation with police was “significant evidence of genuine remorse”, and urged her to stay away from drugs in the future.

Howard pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one count of evading police.

She was fined $6672.50 and disqualified from driving for two years.