Warwick mum in court on Leslie Dam shooting charges
CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION
A Warwick mother will remain in custody over the alleged shooting of a 35-year-old man at Leslie Dam last year.
Monique Sarah Deighton’s matter was brought before Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old and her co-accused Scott Richard Allen, 25, were charged over the alleged incident in November last year.
Police claim the pair were at the Saddledam Rd address where a conversation “developed into a physical altercation” with the victim.
It is alleged Mr Allen returned to his car and grabbed a firearm, with which he shot the 35-year-old man in the leg.
Both Ms Deighton and Mr Allen were charged with dangerous conduct of a weapon, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing a shortened firearm.
She faces a further 14 unrelated charges including supplying dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, stealing, and leaving police establishment without a lawful excuse.
The Warwick woman’s matter was adjourned to March 10 in Warwick Magistrates Court.
She will be remanded in custody until her next appearance and has not yet entered a plea on any charges.
MORE WARWICK NEWS:
NAMED: Petrol, wallet thieves convicted in Warwick court
Farmers reactions to council’s ‘sunflower tourism solution’