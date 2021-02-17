Menu
IN COURT: Monique Sarah Deighton’s matter was heard in Warwick Magistrates Court this week. Picture: file
News

Warwick mum in court on Leslie Dam shooting charges

Jessica Paul
17th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
A Warwick mother will remain in custody over the alleged shooting of a 35-year-old man at Leslie Dam last year.

Monique Sarah Deighton’s matter was brought before Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old and her co-accused Scott Richard Allen, 25, were charged over the alleged incident in November last year.

Police claim the pair were at the Saddledam Rd address where a conversation “developed into a physical altercation” with the victim.

It is alleged Mr Allen returned to his car and grabbed a firearm, with which he shot the 35-year-old man in the leg.

Both Ms Deighton and Mr Allen were charged with dangerous conduct of a weapon, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing a shortened firearm.

She faces a further 14 unrelated charges including supplying dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, stealing, and leaving police establishment without a lawful excuse.

The Warwick woman’s matter was adjourned to March 10 in Warwick Magistrates Court.

She will be remanded in custody until her next appearance and has not yet entered a plea on any charges.

