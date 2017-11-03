Warwick mum on the road to better health

BETTER CHOICES: Warwick mum Rebecca Saunders is pushing her twins Shakira and Shontai, 11, to be more active fter her own diagnosis with type 2 diabetes.

A LACK of awareness is what Warwick woman Rebecca Saunders attributes to a life-changing diagnosis with diabetes.

Despite maintaining a relatively healthy weight, Mrs Saunders was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when she was 23 and her daughters were just a year old.

Mum to Jacob, 14, and now 11-year-old twins Shontai and Shakira, the now 33-year-old had gestational diabetes during both her pregnancies.

"When I got pregnant with the twins the doctors warned me I was already at a higher risk because I'd had it through my first pregnancy,” Mrs Saunders said.

"But I wasn't worried because I wasn't educated; I didn't understand how serious it was.

"They told me I could eat whatever I wanted when I was pregnant with the girls and they would manage it with insulin.

"Then when I got diagnosed properly, the doctor just threw the tablets at me but no one really explained to me what could happen over the long-term if I didn't keep it in check.

"It was really only about four years ago that I started learning more.”

Mrs Saunders said she pushed her children to stay active and make better food choices than she did, to avoid the same fate.

"Shontai plays normal soccer, rep and academy soccer. Shakira does soccer, personal training, little athletics and swimming; and Jacob does football and boxing,” Mrs Saunders said.

"I do push them to stay active but they're still kids - Christmas, Easter and Halloween they'll be having sweets and they can still have all that stuff but you've got to level it out.

"They stay active by choice. I wouldn't force them if they didn't want to, and their food sense is really good. They'll always have fruit for afternoon tea and eat their vegies.

"It sucks to go from eating whatever you want to not being able to eat certain things, and I do sometimes feel jealous.

"Of course I want my kids to be better then I was, and I want to be around for them for as long as I can be.”

Although she's now on a better path, Mrs Saunders said she still had a lot to learn.

"I work at Blue Care full- time and do mixed netball and touch one night a week, so I'm staying active,” Mrs Saunders said.

"I'm still learning about my sugars. I gave up soft drink two years ago and chocolate this year, but even some fruits are too high in sugar for me.

"You learn that fruit is good for you and think you're doing the right thing but things like strawberries, bananas and tropical fruits will still give me too much of a high.

"It's a long road but there's no turning back now. I've got to look after myself for my kids.”