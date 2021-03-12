Warwick murder, shooting cases back before courts

A group of high-profile Warwick court cases have been brought back before the magistrate this week.

Lisa Rose Halcrow, the woman accused of murdering toddler Connor Horan while babysitting him in 2018, has again had her matter adjourned.

The 41-year-old Warwick woman is charged with mpurder over the two-year-old’s death, as well as grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, contravening a police direction and drug and unlicensed driving.

She remains in police custody and her matter is due to be brought before the court again on March 22.

Lisa Halcrow.

The man accused of murdering a fellow Warwick man in Hope St last year has also had his matter adjourned

Dwayne Thomas Andrew Watts is charged with the murder of Mark Ireland, who died from head and facial injuries in September last year.

Police will allege Mr Watts, 29, killed Mr Ireland with a “long-bladed weapon”.

His matter is due to be brought before the court again on April 7. He remains in custody.

A woman allegedly involved in a shooting at Leslie Dam has had her matter put over for another three weeks.

Monique Sarah Deighton was allegedly involved in a dramatic confrontation at Leslie Dam in October, in which a man was shot in the leg.

Ms Deighton is charged with seven counts of supplying drugs, and one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing shortened firearms, stealing, possessing drus and drug utensils, public nuisance and leaving a place without a lawful excuse.

She will remain in custody until her next court appearance, which has been set down for April 7.