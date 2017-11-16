Warwick needs to stick to disaster plans

BEING prepared is half the battle during the tough times.

As storm season approaches, the time is now to ensure you have an adequate plan and know where to go if necessary.

Southern Downs Regional Council local disaster co-ordinator Peter See said it was important for people to stay ahead in preparing for storm season.

"People think conditions might get better, the storm will ease or the floods will settle, but we have to make sure we are protecting human and animal life.

"It is our job to make sure people are well informed what is happening.

"Get Ready Guides are a great source of information and get people to think about what can happen before it does happen.

"This includes a checklist of essentials for being prepared.

"We aim to do as much as we can for people to be prepared for the conditions during these seasons, but natural disasters can be completely unpredictable.”

Mr See said this unpredictability had been on show in Warwick over the last decade, as floods had ripped through the region.

"In my time at the council, there have been floods in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2017, as well as a tornado in Pratten a few years ago,” he said.

"On occasions the SES had to use floodboats to help people when people were told it would inundate their area.

"Each of the major floods since 2010 have all behaved completely differently in terms of originating and coming through the river system.

"We have very good intelligence on these incidents, which is why it is important to play close attention to alerts.”

Mr See said there were an abundance of mobile apps and websites people could access to ensure they remain up to date with the latest happenings in testing times.

"It is encouraged that people download applications that are available,” he said.

"The BoM app gives local alerts for the area you have chosen, and will send through any updated notifications.

"The SDRC app is another vital one, as it has a news alert system for emergencies, as well as council news.

"Emergency+ is able to tell your exact location, including latitude and longitude, which is particularly handy in rural areas as some people mightn't know where they are, and is helpful in emergency services locating you.”

Get Ready Guides are available for free at the SDRC office on 64 Fitzroy St.