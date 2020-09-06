Warwick netball saved from ‘dire straits’ with $788K revamp

RISING STARS: The young patrons of the new Warwick Netball courts will be able to play safely and surely.

RISING STARS: The young patrons of the new Warwick Netball courts will be able to play safely and surely.

A FULL reconstruction of the Warwick Netball courts, revealed yesterday, has secured another 80 years of fierce competition for Rose City athletes.

The Barnes Park reconstruction was the culmination of years of tireless volunteer effort to restore the court to a playable standard, according to Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch.

“We had two courts totally unusable due to safety, so we were in dire straits and definitely at the need end of needing the reconstruction, not just wanting it,” she said.

“It (the revamp) cements Warwick netball for many years to come. It gives the players a very bright future to have such fantastic facilities, top notch in safety and built with a view to last many years.”

DIRE STRAITS: Before the Warwick Netball Association’s revamp, two of the courts were left unusable due to safety concerns.

The project, which totalled at a cost just under $788,000, was the result of State and Federal grants as well as a loan from the Condamine Sports Club.

While Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud was in quarantine and couldn’t attend, he said the new courts would help reinvigorate the region’s “lifeblood”, that being its strong sport network.

“The new courts give Warwick the capacity to host regional events and carnivals which will have numerous flow-on effects on the community,” he wrote.

Queensland Sport and Recreation representative Anna Barrett said the fresh space would give players the chance to get back to what important, following early coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s especially important in these current times to shine a light on how importantly we view community sport and hopefully can get back to playing it without too many more interruptions.”