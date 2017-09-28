Warwick out to claim big cheese in Rat Race

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Colleagues Carla Thornton and Amy Higgins will be on opposite sides in the YMCA Rat Race.

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Colleagues Carla Thornton and Amy Higgins will be on opposite sides in the YMCA Rat Race. Sean Teuma

DON'T let the rat mascot fool you, there is nothing cheesy about the upcoming YMCA Rat Race taking place next month.

The big event takes place on October 15 in Brisbane, with numerous YMCAs from across the state on deck to get involved.

Warwick's own YMCA branch (WIRAC) will be sending two teams to the capital city, the aptly named Rat Faced and Rat Sack, in the hopes of conquering the course in as quick a time as possible.

Whilst the day consists of both fun and friendly competition, funds raised will go towards a good cause.

The YMCA School's Breakfast Program is being supported by the event.

It was designed to help improve disadvantaged Queensland student's academic, community and behavioural outcomes.

Carla Thornton from YMCA Warwick said the contribution of the group to the lives of young people was vital.

"During the time I have been with the YMCA, I have been lucky enough to work with some of the most caring and charitable people who have a strong sense of community spirit, and this is reflected in the work we do,” Mrs Thornton said.

"At the YMCA Warwick, we see people from all walks of life who make up our community, come into the centre and know that no matter what service or program they are participating in, it will help to make a difference in their life.”

The Rat Race takes place on the Brisbane River, starting and finishing in Captain Burke Park under the Storey Bridge.

Teams have the choice of competing in the 8km team event, or the 4km family event.

Mrs Thornton said the diversity of the day allowed everyone to get involved.

"People can do it for a bit of fun or choose to do it more competitively,” she said.

"The good thing about doing it in a team is you can be there for a mate to help them get through if they are struggling.

"It allows for a lot of team comradery throughout the course, as well as having your team there to encourage you.

"Teams are required to carry a piece of cheese throughout the course, which adds another fun element.”

YMCA Brisbane Marketing and Fundraising Manager Jane Barr-Thomson said the Rat Race was a great opportunity for Queenslanders to take part in a fun event as well as supporting the local community.

"The Rat Race is a perfect opportunity for people across south-east Queensland to get together with their friends and family for a fun and friendly team event supporting a much needed program,” Ms Barr-Thomson said.

For more information, or to register for theYMCA Rat Race, head to: www.ymcaratrace.com