ON WATCH: SDRC say they are investigating the potentially dangerous material. Picture: Susanna Freymark
News

Warwick park areas closed off after asbestos found

Jessica Paul
7th Sep 2020 4:50 PM
AREAS of Australiana Park have been cordoned off after what is believed to be asbestos was found at the popular community facility.

The Southern Downs Regional Council advised this afternoon they were investigating the small amount of “non-friable material”, and closed parts of the park as a precaution.

An SDRC spokeswoman said the material had since been removed.

“As is standard practice, the material has been sent for analysis and any further action will be taken when those results are received,” she said.

“As a precaution only, council has taken the step of restricting access to the area and wishes to reassure residents and visitors that Australiana Park remains available for use.”

Asbestos refers to a group of naturally occurring minerals, which were frequently used in building products from the 1940s to 1987.

The material becomes dangerous when its tiny fibres are inhaled and become trapped in the lungs, especially across long periods of time.

Long-term asbestos exposure can cause asbestosis, lung cancer, and other health concerns.

