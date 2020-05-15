Warwick park to help hospital patients

A LifeFlight helicopter buzzes the new aeromedical facility as walls are put into place.

PATIENTS requiring emergency helicopter transport will soon be taking a slightly different route, after new construction work makes it difficult for flights to land at the Warwick Hospital.

A spokeswoman from the Southern Downs Regional Council advised the hospital is undergoing a “droughtproofing” upgrade that involves the installation of a new 18m by 12m mini water treatment plant.

During the five day period of construction, paramedics will take patients from the hospital to a makeshift helipad at Australiana Park, should they require transport to larger hospitals.

Residents in the surrounding areas will notice spotlights illuminating the site at night, and council staff request their understanding during this time.

The park will become a makeshift helipad from 6am Monday May 25 until 5pm Friday May 29.