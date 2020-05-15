Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A LifeFlight helicopter buzzes the new aeromedical facility as walls are put into place.
A LifeFlight helicopter buzzes the new aeromedical facility as walls are put into place.
Health

Warwick park to help hospital patients

Bianca Hrovat
15th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PATIENTS requiring emergency helicopter transport will soon be taking a slightly different route, after new construction work makes it difficult for flights to land at the Warwick Hospital.

A spokeswoman from the Southern Downs Regional Council advised the hospital is undergoing a “droughtproofing” upgrade that involves the installation of a new 18m by 12m mini water treatment plant.

During the five day period of construction, paramedics will take patients from the hospital to a makeshift helipad at Australiana Park, should they require transport to larger hospitals.

Residents in the surrounding areas will notice spotlights illuminating the site at night, and council staff request their understanding during this time.

The park will become a makeshift helipad from 6am Monday May 25 until 5pm Friday May 29.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zoom meeting provides valuable support for new mothers

        premium_icon Zoom meeting provides valuable support for new mothers

        Parenting Southern Downs families find sense of normalcy amongst the chaos.

        • 15th May 2020 10:00 AM
        GO PINK! Co-workers team up to find a cure

        premium_icon GO PINK! Co-workers team up to find a cure

        News A terrifying diagnosis inspired these Southern Downs women to make a change.

        • 15th May 2020 10:00 AM
        NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        Crime A full list of who will face charges at the Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        Charity re-opens retail store in anticipation of high demand

        premium_icon Charity re-opens retail store in anticipation of high demand

        News Warwick Vinnies are calling on the community to donate items in the wake of the...