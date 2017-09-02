Warwick parkrun celebrates four years

Celebrating Warwick parkrun's 4th birthday were Eliana Jone, Annie Bradford, Linda Coombes, Tara Behrmann and Kym, Layla, Oscar and Charlee O'Leary.

THE banks of the Condamine River were a place of celebration and colour this morning as the Warwick parkrun crew threw a party for their fourth birthday.

Starting back in September 2013, the Warwick parkrun was the 40th parkrun established in Australia and the 21st in Queensland.

Today they ran their 203rd Warwick parkrun.

That first 5km run around the river saw 98 people take part and the group has gone from strength to strength ever since, remaining a popular Saturday morning pastime for runners and walkers alike.

Member Katharine Jones said the theme for todays party was 'p for parkrun'.

"We had pirates, P-platers, pram-pushers, a pink pirrouette, a purple princeness in a pink palace, a Paul and lot of parkrunners,” she said.

"Some parkrun tourists joined us from Wynnum and Berrinba as well.

"And of course we had cake, for after the race.”

The first person home today was Andrew Buckley.

Overall the course record belongs to Toowoomba runner Matt McDonald, who completed the 5km course in 16 minutes 01 seconds.

The women's record belongs to Warwick State High School student Sophie Follett with her time of 19 minutes 25 seconds.