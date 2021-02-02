Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GREATLY MISSED: John Devitt with grandson Sam was farewelled by the Warwick community.
GREATLY MISSED: John Devitt with grandson Sam was farewelled by the Warwick community.
News

Warwick pays tribute to the ‘last true gentleman’

Tessa Flemming
2nd Feb 2021 12:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tributes have flown in for valued community member and former businessman John Devitt ahead of his Wednesday funeral.

John, best known as the man behind Style Shoes and his lifetime involvement with the Warwick Golf Club, passed away last Wednesday, aged 77, after a long battle with illness.

Golfing friend Garry Adcock said the mate he fondly referred to as Jack would be sorely missed by the Warwick community.

“I’ve known Jack all my life and he was an absolute gentleman,” he said.

“Anybody that ever had anything to do with Jack would say he’s the last true gentlemen in every way.”

Starting his involvement in Warwick golf as a junior, Mr Devitt kept tabs on the sport his entire life, even starting Third Age Golfers (Owls) later in life.

“He certainly had the best interest of the Golf Club all the way through,” Mr Adcock said.

It was a passion former Golf Club president Don Stewart could also attest to.

“He was always a helper, always on the lookout for ways to improve beautification and make things nice,” he said.

“He was always interested even when he was not able to participate himself.”

Mr Stewart said Mr Devitt had even earned the title “gentleman John” on one his group golf trip to the outback.

“That says it all,” he said.

Third Age Golfers Warwick (from left) John Devitt, Gary Russell-Sharam, Stuart Wade, Danny Lyons and Don Warrener.
Third Age Golfers Warwick (from left) John Devitt, Gary Russell-Sharam, Stuart Wade, Danny Lyons and Don Warrener.

Mr Devitt will also be remembered for his passion for cars, which Mr Stewart said he did up to “immaculate conditions”, and as an outstanding businessman.

“He owned businesses in and out of town for the best parts of 50 years,” Mr Adcock added.

“He wasn’t a one-trick pony at all.”

Mr Devitt is survived by daughters Melanie and Kirsten and three grandchildren.

His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10.30am and can be livestreamed via www.burstows.com.au/tribute-centre

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        Premium Content $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        News Road safety advocates say the new roundabout couldn’t have come soon enough. SEE PLANS HERE:

        • 2nd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
        Southern Downs farmers rejoice as milk price finally boosted

        Premium Content Southern Downs farmers rejoice as milk price finally boosted

        News Warwick Norco milk suppliers to get $2m windfall to get ‘back ahead’ after years of...

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of Queensland kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres

        Warwick hero recounts horrors of Yasi’s devastation

        Premium Content Warwick hero recounts horrors of Yasi’s devastation

        News ‘Australia’s most expensive cyclone’ a haunting memory for SES