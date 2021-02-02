Warwick pays tribute to the ‘last true gentleman’

GREATLY MISSED: John Devitt with grandson Sam was farewelled by the Warwick community.

GREATLY MISSED: John Devitt with grandson Sam was farewelled by the Warwick community.

Tributes have flown in for valued community member and former businessman John Devitt ahead of his Wednesday funeral.

John, best known as the man behind Style Shoes and his lifetime involvement with the Warwick Golf Club, passed away last Wednesday, aged 77, after a long battle with illness.

Golfing friend Garry Adcock said the mate he fondly referred to as Jack would be sorely missed by the Warwick community.

“I’ve known Jack all my life and he was an absolute gentleman,” he said.

“Anybody that ever had anything to do with Jack would say he’s the last true gentlemen in every way.”

Starting his involvement in Warwick golf as a junior, Mr Devitt kept tabs on the sport his entire life, even starting Third Age Golfers (Owls) later in life.

“He certainly had the best interest of the Golf Club all the way through,” Mr Adcock said.

It was a passion former Golf Club president Don Stewart could also attest to.

“He was always a helper, always on the lookout for ways to improve beautification and make things nice,” he said.

“He was always interested even when he was not able to participate himself.”

Mr Stewart said Mr Devitt had even earned the title “gentleman John” on one his group golf trip to the outback.

“That says it all,” he said.

Third Age Golfers Warwick (from left) John Devitt, Gary Russell-Sharam, Stuart Wade, Danny Lyons and Don Warrener.

Mr Devitt will also be remembered for his passion for cars, which Mr Stewart said he did up to “immaculate conditions”, and as an outstanding businessman.

“He owned businesses in and out of town for the best parts of 50 years,” Mr Adcock added.

“He wasn’t a one-trick pony at all.”

Mr Devitt is survived by daughters Melanie and Kirsten and three grandchildren.

His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10.30am and can be livestreamed via www.burstows.com.au/tribute-centre