Warwick: Perfect for the sports-mad

IT technician Peter Darton is sports-mad and reckons he living in the right place for it.

EVOLVING career paths and opportunity brought Peter Darton to Warwick and it's a long list of positives that's kept him here.

Starting out in Sydney as a plant mechanic, Mr Darton moved around New South Wales between various types of work, before landing in Canberra in the mid-1980s with a job as printer technician.

This led to a job opportunity with the CSIRO, building instrumentation for scientific research such as remote sensing devices for weather and chemical analysis.

Mr Darton said the catalyst for his eventual move to the Rose City was his involvement in a project called Aqualab.

"Aqualab was a machine built for chemical and physical monitoring in rivers, lakes and oceans,” he said. "It was part of a scientific project to determine water body health and any changes to that environment.”

One such machine was placed in a sewer/water outlet at Bronte Beach in Sydney and was responsible for detecting an illegal sewer outlet much further upstream.

"The Aqualab showed us increased nitrate and phosphate in the water, more than would normally be in a stormwater drain,” Mr Darton said.

"This led to an investigation, which saw a team trace the sewer system back to a point where they discovered a dodgy connection to the drain.

"Somebody was bypassing the sewer system and flushing their waste out into the stormwater, which was incredibly harmful for the environment around the outlet, with the ability to kill off many natural ecosystems.”

Mr Darton moved to Warwick in the early 1980s to take up a position with local company Greenspan, who commercialised the Aqualab.

"I did that for a few years before I'd had enough and took up a job with Education Queensland,” he said.

"I was looking after computer systems for schools in the Warwick area.

"I loved the job, it was a great environment with great people.

"A colleague and I developed a standard operating environment for the curriculum side of the school system, which was a big success and after a few modifications, was rolled out state-wide, starting the process of system standardisation in Queensland schools.

"We won an Australia Day Award for our work, which was a very proud moment.”

In the mid-1990s Mr Darton took his first foray into business for himself, taking on Warwick Computer Services, before moving into his own commercial IT business, Nutmeg Networks, which services a client base in Warwick to this day.

Work aside, Peter Darton has been football-mad since childhood and is currently one of the oldest players in the Toowoomba Football League.

"I still love playing and plan to as long as I can,” he said.

"Warwick has everything for a sports-mad bloke like me.

"I've tried archery, basketball, volleyball, AFL, touch footy, soccer, squash to name a few.”

Mr Darton said the climate here was better than anywhere else he'd lived.

"It doesn't get too hot and it doesn't get too cold, and there's no humidity like on the coast,” he said.

"We're close to all the major metro centres here.

"We've loved the move here and the chance to raise a family in Warwick.”