Warwick police abused during Criterion pub brawl

PUB BRAWL: Two men were charged over the weekend fight.

PUB BRAWL: Two men were charged over the weekend fight.

TWO men have been charged after a wild pub brawl at a Warwick hotel at the weekend.

According to Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon, police were called to a Criterion Hotel dispute at about 10.30pm on Saturday night.

A 31-year-old Warwick was allegedly “verbally abusive” with a group of patrons before tensions spilled into the streets, Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

“From there, it turned physically aggressive and turned into a physical altercation,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

“The offender continued to yell at patrons, swearing and threatening them.”

When police attempted to arrested the 31-year-old, a 37-year-old Toowoomba man allegedly got involved.

“The second person tried to interfere with the arrest, he was warned by police to go away and then he become verbally abusive,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

They were each charged with public nuisance.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said it was “foolish” behaviour.

“There’s absolutely zero tolerance for that kind of stuff in a small community,” he said.

“Interfering with a lawful arrest is a separate offence and just not on.

“If they can’t handle their alcohol, they shouldn’t be out drinking.”

The two men are due to face Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date, and are banned from the Criterion Hotel until March 2.