Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PUB BRAWL: Two men were charged over the weekend fight.
PUB BRAWL: Two men were charged over the weekend fight.
Crime

Warwick police abused during Criterion pub brawl

Tessa Flemming
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged after a wild pub brawl at a Warwick hotel at the weekend.

According to Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon, police were called to a Criterion Hotel dispute at about 10.30pm on Saturday night.

A 31-year-old Warwick was allegedly “verbally abusive” with a group of patrons before tensions spilled into the streets, Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

“From there, it turned physically aggressive and turned into a physical altercation,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

“The offender continued to yell at patrons, swearing and threatening them.”

When police attempted to arrested the 31-year-old, a 37-year-old Toowoomba man allegedly got involved.

“The second person tried to interfere with the arrest, he was warned by police to go away and then he become verbally abusive,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

They were each charged with public nuisance.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said it was “foolish” behaviour.

“There’s absolutely zero tolerance for that kind of stuff in a small community,” he said.

“Interfering with a lawful arrest is a separate offence and just not on.

“If they can’t handle their alcohol, they shouldn’t be out drinking.”

The two men are due to face Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date, and are banned from the Criterion Hotel until March 2.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged thief ‘falls asleep’ mid- getaway

        Premium Content Alleged thief ‘falls asleep’ mid- getaway

        News Warwick police found the man a short distance from the alleged crime scene, taking a nap with alcohol on his breath.

        Thieves ransack Warwick house

        Premium Content Thieves ransack Warwick house

        News Cash, jewellery and mower among items stolen in brazen break-in.

        History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Premium Content History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Health Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine campaign starts on Gold Coast

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.