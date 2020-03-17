Warwick police ‘continue as normal’ amid Covid-19 panic

NO CONCERN: WARWICK police have suspended roadside breath tests due to coronavirus fears. Picture Glenn Hampson

WARWICK police have suspended static, multi-vehicle roadside breath and drug tests amid a statewide initiative to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The local road policing command said operations will continue as normal in light of the Queensland Police Service announcement yesterday.

In a statement, QPS said the decision had been made to minimise health risks to officers and the community.

The move will be effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

According to Warwick sergeant Tim Dachs, road safety would remain a top priority despite the move.

“We will definitely still be doing random breath testing (RBT) and drug testing, it’s just not static sites as such on Wallace St and that sort of thing,” he said.

“There is no need to be concerned, our core function is the same, whether the virus there or not, we’re still doing our jobs.”

According to Sgt Dachs, the majority of drivers were not found by Warwick police using static sites.



“Normally, when we do static sites we don’t catch that many, so it shouldn’t have a big impact on us,” he said.

“We will still test if we see someone leaving the pub or not driving as they should be.”

Sgt Dachs said he couldn’t really comment on whether law enforcement would see further changes as coronavirus panic spread.

“It is changing everyday, we have no idea what could be impacted,” he said.

“The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds,” QPS said in the statement.