Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

FLYING OFF THE SHELVES: Mrs Thompson is letting customers sample the sanitiser before they go on a long waiting list for it.

WARWICK Police have increased patrol in shopping centres and small businesses as stockpiling hysteria reaches new heights.

Warwick Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said the station received several reports of poor shopper behaviour over the past week.

“There’s been no charges as of yet but we are patrolling centres to ensure the peace is kept,” he said.

“We’re making sure there are no disputes of what people are buying and are playing it by ear at this stage.”

Snr-Sgt Deacon urged business owners to report any and all concerning behaviour by shoppers.

Owner of Warwick Cleaning & Catering Products Kelly Thompson was paid a visit by several officers this morning and was urged to give them a call should customers cause disturbances.

“This is the first time they’ve come in I do appreciate it because businesses are getting concerned,” she said.

“People are getting desperate and I don’t know why, they need to calm down but for the most part so far they’ve been respectful.”

CUSTOMER DEMAND: Cleaning & Catering Products was full of customers this morning hoping to get their hands on hygiene products.

Mrs Thompson makes all of her disinfectants, soap and hand sanitisers from scratch.

But as demand increased she was forced to make a ‘hand sanitiser alternative’ which lacks the ingredient to make it into a gel.

“It’s rougher on the hands but people at this point will really take what they can get, as we can’t get one ingredient” she said.

“I’ve got about 200L of it to make and there’s a full waiting list for it.

“We’re out of toilet paper and soap is just flying off the shelves, hectic is not even the word to describe it.”

Mrs Thompson said it’s the busiest her store has been since she took it over two years ago.

“I just hope as I’m, supporting locals through this time they return the favour after it all dies down,” she said.

“We’re trying our hardest to get stock but we’re waiting two weeks for more toilet paper.”