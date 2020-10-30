Warwick police hunt runaway hoons

SKIDDING AWAY: The Warwick hoons escaped police, flying aways towards the Highway.

WARWICK police are appealing to the public for information after hoons fled from a crime scene last night.

At about 9.15pm, police received reports of hooning around Horsman Rd when they encountered a dark-coloured sedan dangerously driving.

According to acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid when police attempted to stop the vehicle it failed to stop, “crossing double lines and exceeding the speed limit” as it headed towards the Cunningham Highway.

While officers didn’t how far over the speed limit the vehicle was, Sgt Reid said it was “flying as it left town.”

Sgt Reid said officers chose not to pursue for fear of endangering other motorists.

“Its’ frustrating more than anything,” he said.

“We have to weigh up the risk to other motorists and public. The majority of the time, the risk of continuing to intercept far outweighs the risk of others being seriously injured or being killed.”

Sgt Reid said investigations were continuing and urged anyone with dashcam footage or reports of a car that matches the time and place to come forward.

“As the investigation continues, most of the time we’re able to identify the vehicle and driver and take them into police prosecution,” he said.

If you have information, contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

