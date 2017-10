INVESTIGATE: Warwick police are on the scene at Grafton St after an alarm sounded at MyOptical.

INVESTIGATE: Warwick police are on the scene at Grafton St after an alarm sounded at MyOptical. Kevin Farmer

UPDATE 9am: A CALL out to Grafton St business MyOptical has been deemed a false alarm by Warwick Police.

Officers were called to the scene about 7.30am this morning on suspicion of a possible break in.

INITIAL 8.00am: AN ALARM has sounded at MyOptical on Grafton St, Warwick, and police are currently on their way to investigate the scene.

Police said the alarm could indicate a possible break in at the business.

The crew were called to the scene about 7.30am this morning.

Updates to follow.