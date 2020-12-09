Warwick police nab ‘drug drivers’

TWO alleged drug drivers will face Warwick Magistrates Court after being charged by police.

Acting police officer-in-charge Shane Reid said a 29-year-old driver was stopped on Wallace St at 11.50am yesterday.

The Warwick man allegedly returned a positive drug test.

A couple hours later, police stopped a 25-year-old on Fitzroy St, who police also allege tested positive to drugs in his system.

Both are due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

Snr-Sgt Shane Reid said the charges were a warning to the public ahead of the holiday season.

“The one thing police don’t want to do this Christmas is deliver a death message to someone as the result of some form of traffic crash,” he said.

“Police traffic-related enforcement and patrol will increase during this time and police will be targeting drunk and drug drivers, and the fatal five.

“The increased enforcement is aimed at reducing the road toll and the amount of injuries from traffic crashes during this period.

“Police wish to remind all motorists to drive safely during this period, particularly with the increase of children on school holidays, in and around the roads.”

Queensland Police’s Christmas road safety campaign starts today and runs until January 29.