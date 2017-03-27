Warwick police on the hunt for stolen car

Police are seeking public information about a car stolen from the Mt Marshall area.

A YELLOW 2012 Holden Commodore has been stolen from the Mt Marshall area.

The vehicle, which was parked outside a home on Smith Rd, was stolen sometime between 9.30pm on Friday, March 24 and 5.30am on Saturday, March 25.

The car has Queensland plates bearing the registration 328SOI.

Warwick police are appealing for public assistance in locating this vehicle.

If you have seen this car or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.