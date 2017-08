Police have conducted a search of Warwick house after a man allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test.

POLICE raided a man's Warwick home on Wednesday after he allegedly returned a positive drug test when stopped by officers.

The 39-year-old man was stopped in Palmerin St at 6.30pm.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for his Glenwood Ct home, where they allegedly uncovered drugs and utensils at about 8.30pm that evening.

The Warwick man is due to appear in court at a later date.