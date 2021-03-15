Menu
Police wil investigate the morning car fire. Picture, John Gass
Crime

Warwick police to investigate ‘suspicious’ car fire

Tessa Flemming
15th Mar 2021 8:34 AM
Police are investigating a possibly suspicious car fire west of Warwick earlier this morning.

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said police were called to the blaze on the Cunningham Highway, 20km west of Warwick, between midnight and 1am.

“When police arrived on scene they found the car totally engulfed by fire,” Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

“The car was completely destroyed, making identification difficult.”

Senior-Sergeant Deacon said nobody was at the scene, leading police to believe the car may be stolen.

“It is more than likely it has been stolen and dumped, however at this point in time we are unable to contact the owner,” he said.

A partial registration search discovered the car was a white Holden commodore sedan.

There were no reports of unlawful use linked to the registration.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warwick police on 4660 4444.

